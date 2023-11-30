Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 4,438 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HASI. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE HASI traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 109,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 415.79%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.