Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $65,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,913.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $66.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day moving average is $59.91. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $76.40.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOUR. Mizuho cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.58.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

