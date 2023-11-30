Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,375 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Shift4 Payments worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 4.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 34.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 9.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,775,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,775,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $65,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,913.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,418,960 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE FOUR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.50. 225,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,572. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.79 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

