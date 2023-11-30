Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Shopify by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 89.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $73.21. 1,489,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,858,036. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $75.06. The company has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a PE ratio of -79.98 and a beta of 2.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shopify from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

