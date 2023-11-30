Short Interest in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Decreases By 36.8%

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the October 31st total of 75,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Creative Realities Stock Performance
Shares of Creative Realities stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. Creative Realities has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35.
Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Creative Realities will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Creative Realities from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st.
Creative Realities Company Profile
Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.
