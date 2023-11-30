Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Grows By 50.4%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 881,600 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the October 31st total of 586,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 881.6 days.
FIBRA Prologis Price Performance
Shares of FBBPF stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60. FIBRA Prologis has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $4.43.
About FIBRA Prologis
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FIBRA Prologis
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Salesforce.com completes a reversal: new all-time high in sight
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Foot Locker gets a fresh wind, shares surge
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- The top-rated strong-buy stocks on Marketbeat’s radar
Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.