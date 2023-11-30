Short Interest in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Drops By 36.8%

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Shares of FULTP stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st were paid a $0.3203 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

