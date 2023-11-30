Short Interest in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Grows By 50.0%

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glen Burnie Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp by 14.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Glen Burnie Bancorp by 52.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ GLBZ opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.82.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glen Burnie Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GLBZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 14.25%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

