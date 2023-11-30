Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Drops By 62.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,900 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the October 31st total of 886,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 790,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,854,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,016,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,987,000 after purchasing an additional 438,304 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,553 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,305,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,664,000 after purchasing an additional 744,330 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,239,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 302,877 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSCP traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,665. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.16. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $20.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

