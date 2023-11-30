Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Declines By 76.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the October 31st total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:BSJQ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,536. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.1371 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
