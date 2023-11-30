Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Declines By 76.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the October 31st total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:BSJQ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,536. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.1371 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 328,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 80,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

