Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Declines By 70.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the October 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMQ. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 292.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.53. 42,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,508. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- A 15% gain in store for Five Below after rosy holiday outlook
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Salesforce.com completes a reversal: new all-time high in sight
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Foot Locker gets a fresh wind, shares surge
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.