Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Declines By 70.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the October 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMQ. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 292.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.53. 42,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,508. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.0494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

