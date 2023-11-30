Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Decreases By 93.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the October 31st total of 153,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 15,506 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,500. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0493 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

