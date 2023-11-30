Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Declines By 41.0%

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2023

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCUGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the October 31st total of 146,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BSCU stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,254. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $17.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCU. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.