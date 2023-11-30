Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Declines By 41.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the October 31st total of 146,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BSCU stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,254. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $17.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCU. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

