Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Declines By 41.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the October 31st total of 146,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
BSCU stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,254. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $17.39.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
