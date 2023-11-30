Short Interest in ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Increases By 800.0%

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.
Get Our Latest Report on ISSDY
ISS A/S Price Performance
ISS A/S Company Profile
ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ISS A/S
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Salesforce.com completes a reversal: new all-time high in sight
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Foot Locker gets a fresh wind, shares surge
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- The top-rated strong-buy stocks on Marketbeat’s radar
Receive News & Ratings for ISS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.