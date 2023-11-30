Short Interest in ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Increases By 800.0%

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

OTCMKTS:ISSDY opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. ISS A/S has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

