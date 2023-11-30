Short Interest in One Step Vending Corp. (OTCMKTS:KOSK) Decreases By 35.4%

One Step Vending Corp. (OTCMKTS:KOSK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the October 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
One Step Vending Stock Performance
KOSK stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. One Step Vending has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.
About One Step Vending
