Shravan Goli Sells 31,275 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) COO Shravan Goli sold 31,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $627,376.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 809,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,239,031.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Shravan Goli sold 61,254 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $1,212,829.20.

On Friday, November 17th, Shravan Goli sold 36,240 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $699,432.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,275.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $45,375.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $45,100.00.

NYSE COUR opened at $19.93 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $165.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.32 million. Research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Coursera by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Coursera by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Coursera by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 91,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coursera by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

