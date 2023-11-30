Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Purchased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $548,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $548,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,433 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $162,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,506.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,582 shares of company stock worth $7,879,519 in the last ninety days. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SIG opened at $81.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.92. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $57.10 and a 12 month high of $84.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

