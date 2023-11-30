Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SILK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 87,654.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,044,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,756,000 after purchasing an additional 19,022,810 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 61.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,246,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,423 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at $40,012,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 213.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after acquiring an additional 336,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,786,000 after acquiring an additional 306,577 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SILK shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, CL King cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $40,515.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 435,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,633,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.31. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $58.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a current ratio of 10.03.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. On average, analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Silk Road Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Stories

