Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 51.87%. The firm had revenue of $114.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. Analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5,425.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 251,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 246,471 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 24.9% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 115,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 74.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 46,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.