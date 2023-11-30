Slj Dynasty Trust Sells 28,000 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Slj Dynasty Trust sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $2,085,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,590,520.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $73.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 163.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.49 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 15.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Goosehead Insurance

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.