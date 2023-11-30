Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.61.

NYSE SNOW opened at $175.47 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $193.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of -65.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.76.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $222,961.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,108,013.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,135.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,438 shares of company stock valued at $14,858,680. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $607,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $2,677,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

