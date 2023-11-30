Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $210.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.52.

Snowflake Stock Up 6.6 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $186.89 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $193.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.76.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,922.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $31,040,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,135.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,412,922.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,040,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,438 shares of company stock worth $14,858,680. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after purchasing an additional 674,196 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 19.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Snowflake by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,759,000 after purchasing an additional 170,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Snowflake by 48,395.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

