Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $230.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNOW. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.61.

SNOW opened at $175.47 on Thursday. Snowflake has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $193.94. The company has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.97 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.76.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $222,961.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,108,013.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $2,284,549.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,630.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $222,961.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,108,013.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,438 shares of company stock valued at $14,858,680. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

