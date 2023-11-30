Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Director Buys $30,000.00 in Stock

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Free Report) Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.15 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,174.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi purchased 50,000 shares of Sonendo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.27 per share, with a total value of $13,500.00.

Shares of SONX stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.04. Sonendo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sonendo from $1.00 to $0.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sonendo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sonendo from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sonendo from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sonendo by 210.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment, a technology platform designed for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

