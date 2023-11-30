Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock Holdings Increased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 316.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Sonoco Products by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Price Performance

NYSE SON opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.59. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 41.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SON

Sonoco Products Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.