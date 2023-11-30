Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $68.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $83.00.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a hold rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.94.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCCO

Southern Copper Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCCO opened at $71.77 on Monday. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day moving average of $74.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.24%.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 43.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.