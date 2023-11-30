SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Bought by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 218.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX remained flat at $25.17 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $29.49.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

