SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 3.8 %

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.67. 6,189,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,503,065. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.39. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $92.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.