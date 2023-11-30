Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,164 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Sprout Social worth $8,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 99,513.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,578,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563,819 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,419,000 after acquiring an additional 512,466 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,820,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after acquiring an additional 381,294 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after acquiring an additional 363,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 952,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,968,000 after acquiring an additional 318,168 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $561,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,329,105.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $146,073.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,109,435.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $561,008.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,329,105.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,994 over the last 90 days. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Sprout Social Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $57.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

