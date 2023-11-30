SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stake Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $171.49 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.66 and a 1 year high of $196.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.23.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $135.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total transaction of $534,240.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,224.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total value of $534,240.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,224.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $1,857,354.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at $23,511,797.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,915,416 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.43.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

