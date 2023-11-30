State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,719 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Western Digital worth $14,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth $1,149,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 49.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 11.4% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 60,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $98,515.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,559.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $47.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $48.23.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

