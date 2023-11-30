State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Chesapeake Energy worth $10,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2,711.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 74,731 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK opened at $79.77 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $105.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.76.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.