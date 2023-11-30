State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $12,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,161,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,941,000 after buying an additional 64,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,362,000 after purchasing an additional 44,183 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,885,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,996,000 after purchasing an additional 296,610 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,507,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,228,000 after buying an additional 362,607 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $83.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.51. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMN. UBS Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

