Steven B. Tanger Sells 64,212 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Stock

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Price Performance

Shares of SKT stock opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.84.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 119.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 16,418.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,249,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,666 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,620,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,663,000. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,250,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after buying an additional 799,393 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,480,000 after purchasing an additional 700,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

Recommended Stories

