StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Airgain from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Airgain alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Airgain

Airgain Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of AIRG opened at $2.44 on Friday. Airgain has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $25.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Airgain by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 872,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 34,180 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 3.9% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 716,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 26,622 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 611,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Airgain by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Airgain by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.