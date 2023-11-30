StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.63.

HT opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $402.60 million, a P/E ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.81. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 21,333 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,366,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

