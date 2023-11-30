StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of SBNY opened at $0.02 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $149.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Signature Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,992,000 after purchasing an additional 117,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Signature Bank by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,800,000 after purchasing an additional 213,419 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 584,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,445,000 after purchasing an additional 73,259 shares during the period. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.