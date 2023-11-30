StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

WH opened at $77.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average of $72.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 98.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 27,783 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,920,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Featured Articles

