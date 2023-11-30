StockNews.com Upgrades Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Alkermes from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.29.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of ALKS opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.62. Alkermes has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.60.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Alkermes had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $380.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alkermes will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Alkermes by 5.6% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,574,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,764,000 after buying an additional 188,998 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Alkermes by 7.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 851,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,647,000 after buying an additional 60,630 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Alkermes by 20.1% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 159,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 26,652 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 7.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 50,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

