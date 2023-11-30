StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.83

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 1180474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on STNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $13.70 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,437,000 after buying an additional 4,666,575 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,703,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,655,000 after buying an additional 2,007,912 shares during the period. Nucleo Capital LTDA. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 6,138,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,495,000 after buying an additional 557,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,895,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,366,000 after buying an additional 251,888 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

