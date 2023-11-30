Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,437,719 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Sun Life Financial worth $42,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 166.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SLF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.48. 316,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,109. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.5637 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.48%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

