Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.