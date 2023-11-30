Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $620.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.91.

Synopsys stock opened at $571.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $312.25 and a 12-month high of $571.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,962 shares of company stock worth $7,105,713 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

