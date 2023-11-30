Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.33-13.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.57-6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q1 guidance to 3.40-3.45 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $533.73.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $552.46 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $312.25 and a 52-week high of $557.00. The stock has a market cap of $84.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $490.55 and a 200-day moving average of $457.80.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,962 shares of company stock worth $7,105,713. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Synopsys by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

