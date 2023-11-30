Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Insider Steven B. Tanger Sells 64,212 Shares

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at $27,100,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $24.82 on Thursday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 119.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Compass Point cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 413.8% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 49,070 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,914,000 after buying an additional 173,942 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

