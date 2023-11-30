Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,268 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 1.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,461,191 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $362,139,000 after purchasing an additional 136,110 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Tapestry by 17.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 356,701 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after purchasing an additional 53,492 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,330 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $215,030,000 after purchasing an additional 46,398 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TPR opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $47.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Edward Jones downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tapestry from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

