Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,536 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 16,236 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Tapestry worth $11,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Tapestry by 100,555.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $481,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238,083 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,991,000. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 128.0% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,792,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $77,257,000 after buying an additional 1,006,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $41,828,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,518,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $278,975,000 after acquiring an additional 890,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tapestry from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Edward Jones downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.69. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

