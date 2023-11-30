Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $3,339,000. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $88.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.75. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $90.64.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

