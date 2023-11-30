TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Price Target Cut to $12.40 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.80 to $12.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 145.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TDCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TDCX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $7.40 in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC raised shares of TDCX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

NYSE TDCX traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,360. The firm has a market cap of $733.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. TDCX has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). TDCX had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $119.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TDCX will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in TDCX during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,926,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TDCX by 41.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,534,000 after buying an additional 958,863 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in TDCX by 106.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,748,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after buying an additional 901,605 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at $10,771,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TDCX by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 927,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 420,246 shares in the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

