TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,503,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 376,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.53% of TE Connectivity worth $2,873,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 174.0% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.14.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.2 %

TEL stock opened at $130.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $111.94 and a 52-week high of $146.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.70.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.